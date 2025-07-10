Probe into bans for Grenfell firms paused amidst criminal investigation

Investigations into banning firms criticised in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry have been paused “to prevent any impact on criminal investigations”.

The Cabinet office confirmed in February that seven companies were facing possible bans from public contracts.

They are cladding firm Arconic, insulation firm Kingspan, former Celotex owners Saint-Gobain, fire inspectors Exova, design and build contractor Rydon, architect Studio E and subcontractor Harley Facades.

All faced criticism in the final report of the inquiry into the June 2017 west London tower block fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

Investigations were believed to have been launched into all of them in March, looking into whether any engaged in professional misconduct for the purposes of the Procurement Act 2023, potentially leading them to be debarred from public contracts.

But the Government said it had paused its investigations so as not to impact on criminal investigations.

In a statement published on Thursday, it said: “The Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service informed the Cabinet Office that continuing the debarment investigations could unintentionally prejudice the criminal investigation and any future criminal proceedings.

“To ensure the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation and any future proceedings remain the priority, the Cabinet Office has paused its separate, non-criminal debarment investigations at the request of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Metropolitan Police. This decision has been made to safeguard the integrity of the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation. ”

The CPS said it had noted the Government’s decision to pause debarment investigations.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “We remain resolute in ensuring the integrity of any possible future prosecutions and continue to liaise closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as their investigation works towards an evidential file being passed to us.”

Bereaved and survivors have long campaigned for criminal charges to be brought over the disaster.

Police and prosecutors have previously said investigators would need until the end of 2025 to complete their inquiry, with final decisions on potential criminal charges by the end of 2026.

The near 10-year wait for justice has been described by families as “unbearable”.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.