Grenfell United accuses Government of ‘shameless betrayal’ over bans probe pause

Grenfell bereaved and survivors have accused the Government of “incompetence or outright indifference” after it paused investigations into possible bans for firms criticised in connection with the deadly fire.

Five months after announcing it was to look at seven firms with the potential to ban them from public contracts, ministers have now confirmed a pause “to prevent any impact on criminal investigations”.

Grenfell United, which represents some bereaved and survivors, called the decision a “U-turn (and) yet another glaring example of a Government that abandons its duty and shamelessly betrays those it vowed to protect”.

Following an announcement in parliament in February, investigations were believed to have been launched in March into cladding firm Arconic, insulation firm Kingspan, former Celotex owners Saint-Gobain, fire inspectors Exova, design and build contractor Rydon, architect Studio E and subcontractor Harley Facades.

All faced criticism in the final report of the inquiry into the June 2017 west London tower block fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

The Government said it was looking into whether any engaged in professional misconduct for the purposes of the Procurement Act 2023, potentially leading them to be debarred from public contracts.

But the Metropolitan Police said neither the force nor the Crown Prosecution Service were consulted over the decision, and the Met said it learned of the investigations through media reporting in February.

The Met and CPS contacted the Government shortly afterwards and wrote formally in May “to invite them to consider pausing their debarment investigations until any criminal proceedings have concluded”.

The force said: “It is really important that nothing takes place that may risk prejudicing the police investigation or any future criminal proceedings.”

Bereaved and survivors have long campaigned for criminal charges to be brought over the disaster.

Police and prosecutors have previously said investigators would need until the end of 2025 to complete their inquiry, with final decisions on potential criminal charges by the end of 2026.

The near 10-year wait for justice has previously been described by families as “unbearable”.

Grenfell United described the pause on debarment as “a disgrace and an insult” to bereaved and survivors.

The group said: “Whilst we will always put the criminal investigation first, it is abhorrent to hear, yet again, that the Government failed to do its basic due diligence.

“Whether through incompetence or outright indifference, this latest U-turn is yet another glaring example of a government that abandons its duty and shamelessly betrays those it vowed to protect”.

Announcing the pause on Thursday, the Government said: “The Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service informed the Cabinet Office that continuing the debarment investigations could unintentionally prejudice the criminal investigation and any future criminal proceedings.

“To ensure the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation and any future proceedings remain the priority, the Cabinet Office has paused its separate, non-criminal debarment investigations at the request of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Metropolitan Police.

“This decision has been made to safeguard the integrity of the Metropolitan Police’s criminal investigation. ”

The CPS said it had noted the Government’s decision, adding: “We remain resolute in ensuring the integrity of any possible future prosecutions and continue to liaise closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as their investigation works towards an evidential file being passed to us.”

Demolition work on the tower could begin in September. The decision to remove the building was criticised by some of the bereaved and survivors, who felt their views had not been considered.