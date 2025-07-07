Jaguar Land Rover sales tumble after pausing US exports

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales have slid sharply over the past three months after a temporary pause in exports to the US and the planned wind-down of older Jaguar models.

The Tata-owned car maker revealed that retail sales slid by 15.1% to 94,420 units over the three months to June.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales dropped by 10.7% to 87,286 units compared with a year earlier.

The company said the significant fall in sales was partly driven by the pause in shipments to the US in April after President Trump’s administration introduced new tariff plans.

Jaguar Land Rover saw retail sales fall 15.1% (Matt Crossick/PA)

In April, the US government said it would launch an additional 25% tariff on car imports into the US, in an effort to encourage more car production within the country.

However, the US and UK have since agreed a deal which would see a lower 10% tariff applied to the first 100,000 UK-manufactured cars imported into the US each year.

UK cars imported to the US beyond this threshold will however face a 27.5% tariff.

JLR halted new shipments to the US in April but restarted exports in early May amid hopes that a trade deal for the sector would be struck.

The car firm said on Monday that wholesale sales in North America dropped by 12.2% year-on-year after the pause.

Wholesale sales in the UK plunged by 25.5% after the market was particularly hit by the “planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models”.

Jaguar stopped selling new cars in the UK late last year as it shifts its production to new electric models, which are set to go on sale in 2026.

JLR reported that Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models therefore represented 77.2% of all wholesale volumes, compared with 67.8% a year earlier.