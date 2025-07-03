BBC will no longer live stream ‘high risk’ music acts after Bob Vylan incident

The BBC has said it will no longer broadcast performances deemed “high risk” live after controversy over punk rap duo Bob Vylan’s appearance at Glastonbury.

In a statement issued on Thursday the corporation apologised for the group’s “deplorable behaviour” after frontman, Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their set on Saturday afternoon.

The BBC admitted it had assessed the act as “high risk” before Glastonbury but deemed them suitable for live streaming.

The broadcaster said this was “clearly not the case”, adding it was changing its procedures around live music events meaning any music performances deemed high risk will now not be broadcast live or streamed live.

Bob Vylan were deemed a ‘high risk’ act before Glastonbury, the BBC said (Ben Birchall/PA)

The statement said: “We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community. We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at, or on, the BBC.

“It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan’s appearance. We think it’s important to set out some of the detail around the streaming of this performance.

“Bob Vylan were deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury. Seven acts including Bob Vylan were included in this category and they were all deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations.

“Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream – through the use of language or content warnings – without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.”

It added: “Given the failings that have been acknowledged we are taking actions to ensure proper accountability for those found to be responsible for those failings in the live broadcast. We will not comment further on those processes at this time.

“Furthermore, as a result we will make immediate changes to live streaming music events.

“Any music performances deemed high risk will now not be broadcast live or streamed live.”

The BBC has also promised to take action to “ensure proper accountability” and issued an apology to viewers, especially the Jewish community.

BBC director-general Tim Davie has also issued a personal apology, asking people to treat each other with “respect and kindness”.

The group came under fire for chants during their performance on the West Holts Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “I deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to say sorry – to our audience and to all of you, but in particular to Jewish colleagues and the Jewish community.

“We are unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at the BBC. I and everyone need to ensure that the BBC is a role model for inclusivity and tolerance and we all have a part to play. We are utterly committed to creating an environment where everyone is supported and can do their very best work.

“Please continue to treat each other with respect and kindness.”

Since the performance, Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation into the comments made during the group’s West Holts Stage set.

It has emerged that the group were already under investigation by police for comments made at a concert one month before Glastonbury.

Video footage appears to show Bobby Vylan at Alexandra Palace telling crowds: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF.”

The rap group issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up” after Avon and Somerset Police began its investigation.

The group have also had their US visas revoked, ahead of their tour later this year, were pulled from their Saturday headline slot at Radar festival in Manchester and from an upcoming performance at a German music venue.

Bob Vylan are expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

The group is known for addressing political issues in their music including racism, masculinity and class.