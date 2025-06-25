M&S launches dessert sandwich filled with strawberries and cream

Marks & Spencer has launched a dessert sandwich filled with strawberries and cream.

The £2.80 “game-changing” limited edition Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme Sandwich is filled with the fruit and light whipped cream cheese on fluffy sweetened bread, the retailer said.

M&S said its latest creation was inspired by Japanese “sweet sandos”, or fruit sandwiches.

M&S said: “Inspired by the Japanese sweet sandos, recently spotted popping up in London’s trendiest Japanese patisseries, our product developers have long dreamed of creating a dessert sandwich.

The new M&S Red Diamond Strawberries & Creme Sandwich (M&S/PA)

“With our exclusive Red Diamond Strawberries at their juiciest best, the time has finally come to create the ultimate strawberries and creme experience.

“From alfresco lunches, afternoon tea at home, summer picnics, courtside snack breaks or a sweet afternoon pick me up, the Red Diamond Strawberries & Creme Sandwich is your go-to summer indulgence, wherever, whenever.

M&S Food first sold freshly made sandwiches in the 1920s, and expanded sales with pre-packed sandwiches in the 1980s.

The retailer’s food halls have sold four billion sandwiches to date.