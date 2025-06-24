Overlooking sexual harassment against health staff ‘risks patient safety’

Healthcare staff who “turn a blind eye” to colleagues being sexually harassed at work face putting patient safety at risk, doctors have warned.

Medics claim that overlooking these incidents allows other toxic behaviours “to perpetuate”.

It comes as members of the British Medical Association (BMA) called for NHS trusts to include active bystander training – which aims to equip people with the skills to challenge unacceptable conduct – in mandatory training programmes.

Delegates at the union’s annual representative meeting (ARM) in Liverpool also voted for the BMA to lobby for a national anonymous reporting system for victims of sexual harassment.

Dr Helen Neary, co-chairwoman of the BMA consultants committee, said: “People are bystanders at all levels, and a working culture that turns a blind eye to this behaviour is also a risk to patient safety, enabling other poor behaviours to perpetuate.”

The motion urged NHS organisations to probe allegations of sexual misconduct using trained investigators external to the trust.

Dr Neary added: “No one should feel unsafe at work. Yet the appalling truth is that doctors, disproportionately women, are still subject to sexual harassment, abuse and assault in the workplace – often by their fellow doctors. This has to stop.

“Not only is it obviously completely unacceptable and has a devastating impact on victims, but also affects the quality of care and workforce capacity as poor behaviours will do nothing to retain staff in the NHS.”

In March, the latest NHS staff survey found one in 12 (8.82%) of workers were the target of unwanted sexual behaviour such as offensive comments, touching and assaults.

The proportion was similar to that reported in 2023 (8.79%) when the question was first asked as part of the survey.

Last October, NHS England launched a new national sexual misconduct policy framework to ensure trusts had robust policies in place for staff to report incidents.

Speaking to delegates at the BMA ARM in Liverpool, Professor Bhairavi Sapra said that while the framework is a “very welcome first step”, it is not mandatory.

“It is up to individual employers to adopt it, and even then, perpetrators can simply move on from one employer to another without accountability for those in positions of power to prevent this behaviour,” she added.

“Worse still, there is no national reporting mechanism. That means if someone wants to report an incident months later in a different workplace, they face an uphill battle, often alone.

“Survivors have told us why they don’t come forward. They fear being told they’re overreacting.

“They fear retaliation or reputational damage. They fear nothing will change, and sadly, they are not wrong.

“Investigations, when they do happen, are rarely trauma informed, often the process itself can feel like another form of harm.”

Dr Neary said: “As the trade union and professional association for all doctors in the UK – from those beginning their careers as medical students to retirement and beyond – the BMA welcomes the legal obligation placed on the NHS to protect employees from sexual harassment.

“This vote makes some excellent suggestions on how this work can go further, including anonymous reporting, that will encourage those concerned about coming forward to do so, and better equipping doctors on how they can support colleagues when they witness sexual harassment at work.”

Prof Sapra also claimed the “power imbalance” in the medical profession is “stark”, adding: “Junior staff rely on senior medical staff for training, for references and for their very careers.

“That dependency makes them especially vulnerable and often silent.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “It is totally unacceptable that NHS staff experience sexual misconduct or harassment at work – this behaviour has no place in the health service, and all organisations must take robust and compassionate action to prevent it.

“The NHS Sexual Safety Charter has been adopted by every Integrated Care Board and NHS Trust in England, which encourages consideration of external, independent investigators in complex or sensitive cases – and all NHS organisations should ensure that those leading these processes are properly trained to handle them with the seriousness and sensitivity they require.”