Red Arrows make history with sustainable fuel flypast for King’s birthday

The Red Arrows made history when they used sustainable fuel and vegetable oil for their flypast over London for The King’s birthday.

Jets from the world-famous aerobatic display team were powered by a blend of sustainable aviation fuel, and used the vegetable oil to produce their trademark vapour trails.

It follows groundbreaking trials by RAF engineers and logisticians.

The Red Arrows performing a fly-past over Southsea Common in Portsmouth (Cpl Phil Dye/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

All nine of the team’s British-built Hawk fast-jets were topped up with a high-ratio blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the team’s home base of RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, before they set off, in what is thought to be a world’s first.

The flypast is also thought to be the first time a renewable biofuel – known as hydrotreated vegetable oil – has been used to produce vapour trails.

Charles has been championing sustainability and climate action since before he ascended the throne.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was not involved in the decision but was “delighted” because he has been encouraging use of the fuel on royal flights where practical and hopes the example will lead to wider use across the aviation sector.

Squadron leader Andy King, the Red Arrows’ senior engineering officer who led the project, said: “Ever since the Red Arrows’ first display in 1965, the team has aimed to inspire future generations and represent the best of British. Using this technology is the latest example of our relentless pursuit of excellence.

“The flypast for His Majesty The King is the perfect opportunity to showcase this innovation.

“The vibrant vapour trails that we generate is what sets the Red Arrows apart and so to be the first aerobatic team in the world to move to a fully sustainable option is really exciting.”

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard, said: “The iconic Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams and by adopting a more environmentally friendly sustainable aviation fuel, the Royal Air Force is blazing a trail as part of our work to combat climate change.”

The Red Arrows’ 2025 season runs until October, with 60 shows planned across the UK and mainland Europe.