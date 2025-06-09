Nine million pensioners to receive winter fuel payment this year, Reeves says

Some nine million pensioners in England and Wales will receive the winter fuel payment this winter, the Chancellor has announced in a £1.25 billion u-turn of Government plans.

The payment, worth up to £300, will be restored to the vast majority of pensioners who previously received it because anyone with an income of under £35,000 a year will now get the payment automatically.

Confirming the u-turn, Rachel Reeves said the Government had “listened to people’s concerns” about the decision to limit the payment to the poorest pensioners last winter, and was now able to widen eligibility because Labour had restored “stability” to the economy.

Ministers have insisted no additional Government borrowing will be needed to cover the costs of the reversal, prompting warnings of tax rises on the horizon.

Those with an income above the £35,000 threshold will also receive the payment, but it will then be reclaimed from them in tax.

To be eligible for the winter fuel allowance, a person will need to have reached state pension age by the week starting September 15 this year.

Devolved authorities in Scotland and Northern Ireland will each receive a funding uplift so they too can meet the new threshold.

Pensioners who do not want to receive the payment will be able to opt out, according to the Treasury.

The decision to limit the winter fuel payment to only those who claimed pension credit was one of Labour’s first acts in Government, aimed at balancing what was described as a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances.

This meant the number of pensioners receiving the payment was reduced by around 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

But Sir Keir Starmer signalled there would be a partial U-turn on the policy in May, after it was thought to have contributed to Labour’s drubbing in the local elections.

Campaigners take part in a protest against the Government’s decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance in October (PA)

The Treasury claims the new arrangement will cost £1.25 billion in England and Wales, while means-testing winter fuel will save the taxpayer £450 million.

Speaking during visit to north London, the Chancellor said: “From this winter, nine million pensioners will now receive winter fuel payments.

“It will be still means-tested, but at a higher level, we’ve listened to people’s concerns around the level of the means test.”

Ms Reeves suggest that the “stability we’ve brought back to the economy” meant the Government was able to change the eligibility threshold for winter fuel payments.

She added: “We will set out in the normal way, in the budget, how everything is funded, but no-one should be in any doubt about my commitment to the fiscal rules to ensure that the sums always add up.”

The Chancellor told Sky News there was “still work to do to ensure that the sums always add up”, and also insisted the reversal did not mean the Government was “going back to the universal system” it had scrapped.

Ms Reeves added: “I don’t think it is right that the very richest pensioners have their fuel bills subsidised, but this year nine million pensioners will get the winter fuel payments.”

Some two million pensioners who earn more than £35,000 will see their winter fuel payments clawed back via the taxman, the Treasury estimates.

Costs of the u-turn will be accounted for at the autumn budget, the Treasury said, but the plan will not require extra borrowing, according to the Government department.

Writing on social media site X, Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies responded by saying: “The corollary of ‘this will not lead to permanent additional borrowing’ is that it will lead to permanent additional taxes (or just possibly permanent cuts to other bits of welfare).”

No 10 insisted the Government’s manifesto commitment to not raise VAT, income tax, or National Insurance remained in place.

“It will be for the Chancellor to set out how this is funded at the budget”, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman added.

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Opposition, claimed the Prime Minister had “scrambled to clear up a mess of his own making”.

The Conservative leader added: “I repeatedly challenged him to reverse his callous decision to withdraw winter fuel payments, and every time Starmer arrogantly dismissed my criticisms.

“This humiliating U-turn will come as scant comfort to the pensioners forced to choose between heating and eating last winter.

“The Prime Minister should now apologise for his terrible judgment.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Finally the Chancellor has listened to the Liberal Democrats and the tireless campaigners in realising how disastrous this policy was, but the misery it has caused cannot be overstated.

“Countless pensioners were forced to choose between heating and eating all whilst the Government buried its head in the sand for months on end, ignoring those who were really suffering.

“We will now study the detail of this proposal closely to make sure those who need support actually get that support.

“The pain they went through this winter cannot be for nothing.”