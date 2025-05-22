Chemical castration of sex offenders to be piloted in 20 prisons, says Mahmood

A national rollout covering 20 prisons will pilot the use of medication to suppress the sex drive of sex offenders, the Justice Secretary has confirmed.

The Government is exploring whether to enforce the chemical castration on offenders as mandatory, Shabana Mahmood told MPs, after recommendations from the independent sentencing review to explore its use further to reduce the risk of reoffending.

The review led by former justice secretary David Gauke recommended reforms to overhaul the prisons system and make sure there is space to jail the most dangerous offenders after a string of emergency measures to deal with the capacity crisis.

It also looked at ways to cut reoffending, with one proposal to consider further use of medication to suppress the sexual drive of sex offenders, currently being piloted in south-west England.

Mr Gauke told Sky News on Thursday that exploring chemical castration for sex offenders is “worthwhile” as a way to reduce reoffending.

In a statement to the Commons, Ms Mahmood said: “The review has recommended we continue a pilot of so-called medication to manage problematic sexual arousal.

“I will go further with a national rollout, beginning in two regions covering 20 prisons.

“And I am exploring whether mandating the approach is possible.

“Of course, it is vital that this approach is taken alongside psychological interventions that target other causes of offending, like asserting power and control.”