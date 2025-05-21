No evidence of fall in Covid rules compliance after Storey funeral, O’Neill says

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said there is no evidence to suggest there was a fall in compliance with Covid restrictions after Bobby Storey’s funeral.

Former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster made the claim at the Covid-19 Inquiry in Belfast on Wednesday as it examined Stormont decisions made on test, trace and isolation.

The former DUP leader said there was a fall in compliance after Sinn Fein ministers, including Ms O’Neill, attended the large-scale funeral for the senior republican in west Belfast in June 2020, when there were restrictions on social gatherings.

“I don’t think that we were slow to promote compliance because day after day at press conferences we were urging the public to comply,” Mrs Foster told the inquiry on Wednesday.

“There was a breakdown in compliance after the attendance of senior members of Sinn Fein at a high-ranking republican funeral at the end of June, which caused severe difficulties in Northern Ireland with compliance and adherence.”

Arlene Foster gave evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (PA)

She said that despite efforts made, including working with the PSNI and giving money to councils to employ Covid marshals, there was “a difficulty which still hung over the Executive” around non-compliance because of the Storey funeral.

Asked about Mrs Foster’s comments, Ms O’Neill told the inquiry: “I think, unfortunately, I believe Arlene Foster raised that issue again today in the inquiry because the comments are politically motivated.

“I don’t believe there is any evidence that suggests that actually is the case.”

Ms O’Neill apologised for having attended the funeral at the Covid inquiry in 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mrs Foster said it was “inhumane” that people had to die alone during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former DUP leader said if she could change one thing from that period, it would be that families should have been allowed to make their own informed decisions on being with their dying loved ones.

Asked about whether black, Asian and minority ethnic groups suffered as a result of pre-existing inequalities, Mrs Foster said this was true “of a number of different groups”.

“Young people, for example, were denied chances in life that they would have otherwise had,” she said.

“Those living alone were isolated and lonely, people who were dying alone in hospital and if I could change one thing, my lady, it would be that.

“We should have given families all of the information, told them about the risks, and allowed them to make the decisions as to whether they wanted to be with their loved ones as they were dying.

“Because I think it is quite inhumane, when one thinks about it, to allow someone to die alone in the way that so many people did.”

Michelle O’Neill spoke about Covid challenges (PA)

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill were also asked about the decision to end contact tracing on March 12 2020.

Mrs Foster said the decision was made after a Cobra meeting on March 12, at which she, Ms O’Neill, and Health Minister Robin Swann had little opportunity to engage and were “in receive mode”.

Both Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill said they did not take it from the Cobra meeting that contact tracing was to stop.

Mrs Foster said: “I didn’t have the understanding after that Cobra meeting, clearly wrongly now, that we were going to stop contact tracing as a consequence of the discussions at that Cobra meeting. The Department of Health clearly did have that understanding and stopped the contact tracing.”

NI chief medical officer Michael McBride told the inquiry that testing capacity issues were behind the decision to stop community testing and that the ending of contact tracing was a “second order” as a result of that.

“Even a week after 12 March, we had less than 200 tests available to us in Northern Ireland on a daily basis, and even that was limited because of the lack of reagents that we had and swabs that we had because of global supply issues.”

Mrs Foster was asked whether, given there were 20 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland at the time, a different decision about stopping testing and contact tracing on March 12 could have been made.

“There was an option… but those options weren’t taken. I think we were quite early in the pandemic, and were not prepared for what was coming at us, to be honest with you,” she said on Wednesday.

Mrs Foster said that test and trace was not initially seen as a “significant” issue that warranted an Executive decision.

She said in hindsight it “probably should have come to the Executive” but also added it “probably would have made it slower”.

“I know that there was a very real concern at that time that the amount of work officials were being asked to do was quite significant, and I’m not suggesting that it didn’t come to the Executive for this reason but it would have certainly slowed decision-making down at that time,” she said.

She said there was no “plug and play” system in place for contact tracing and said she hoped one lesson would be the ability to “scale up at speed if something like this were to happen again”.

Ms O’Neill said she had raised concerns about ending contact tracing in March, as it went against the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Notes by Ms O’Neill, who was then the deputy First Minister, were read out from a meeting on March 16 where she wrote “GB approach nightmare compared to rest of world”.

She told the inquiry it was “absolutely” a decision by the Department of Health to stop contact tracing in mid-March.

Ms O’Neill was asked about a note she had that the Department of Health would “prefer to use resources to combat Covid-19 rather than count, self-isolate for seven days first rather than testing”.

“I think perhaps it could be characterised as a defensive statement that let’s not just count, let’s do something else. But I believe that, again, it wasn’t the right approach.”

Ms O’Neill was asked by inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett whether she was not listened to because of deep political divides in Northern Ireland.

“The fact that we live on an island, the fact that we were one single epidemiological unit, that wasn’t factored into decision-making.

“That’s not a political point, that’s just a logical point. I didn’t feel like that was being taken on board.

“I think perhaps that, at times, could be seen as I wanted to follow everything in the south. I didn’t. I wanted to follow everything that worked, and I didn’t mind where it came from, as long as it worked for the people that we represented.”