Government targets ‘warmonger’ Putin with 100 new sanctions

The Government has announced 100 new sanctions on Russia in support of Ukraine.

The measures are aimed at “ramping up pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military, energy exports and information war, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

They will target the supply chains of weapons, including Iskander missiles which have been fired into civilian areas during the war.

The EU is preparing to announce its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, in a co-ordinated effort (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Putin has repeatedly fired Iskander missiles with a “callous disregard for life”, the Government said, including in a strike against Sumy in April that Ukraine said killed 34 civilians including children.

The UK will also sanction 18 more ships in the “shadow fleet” carrying Russian oil.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after he had a two-hour call with Mr Putin.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Mr Putin’s latest strikes “show his true colours as a warmonger”.

“We urge him to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace,” Mr Lammy added.

“In addition, today’s measures will strike at the heart of Putin’s efforts to get around our sanctions and help block his failing attempts to reconnect to the international economy.”

US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin ceasefire negotiations after he had a two-hour call with Mr Putin (Niall Carson/PA)

Last week saw the first direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since 2022.

Negotiations in Turkey on Friday brought about a limited exchange of prisoners but no pause in the fighting.

The Government’s latest action comes as the EU prepares to announce its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, in a coordinated effort.

“We have been clear that delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and use our sanctions to restrict Putin’s war machine,” Mr Lammy said.

The sanctions also target 14 more members of the Social Design Agency (SDA), which carries out Kremlin-funded information operations that are designed to undermine sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law in Ukraine and across the world.

The Government previously sanctioned the SDA and several of its leaders in 2024, but will now target all levels of the organisation.