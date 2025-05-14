UK ‘could take more US wood pellets to burn for electricity’ amid trade talks

The UK could potentially take more US wood pellets to burn for electricity amid ongoing trade talks, Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary has said.

Brooke Rollins, who met with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Energy Minister Michael Shanks on Tuesday, said America is “100% confident” that its wood chips meet the UK’s sustainability requirements.

Ms Rollins has been promoting US agricultural produce, including American wood pellets, on a visit to London this week as trade talks between the two countries continue following the preliminary deal struck on Thursday.

But the biomass sector has long faced accusations of sourcing and burning wood from environmentally important or rare forests.

Campaign and media investigations have alleged that Drax, which runs the UK’s biggest power station in Yorkshire, has used wood from environmentally important forests in North America. The company says it is confident its biomass is sustainable and legally harvested.

In February, the Environment Department (DESNZ) announced new subsidy rules for Drax, which introduced stricter sustainability requirements and “substantial penalties” if the criteria are not met.

Speaking to reporters in London on Wednesday, the US agriculture secretary said the UK could take more American wood pellets over those from other countries that do not meet its sustainability criteria.

Asked about allegations some pellets are sourced from ancient woodlands and old trees in the US, Ms Rollins said: “We are 100% confident that it does meet your sustainability requirements here in this country.”

Brooke Rollins, US agriculture secretary, speaks to the media outside Whole Foods in London (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

“Yesterday, that was one of the key things that I spoke to Secretary Miliband and Under Secretary Shanks about … and they agreed – I don’t want to get ahead of them – but in that meeting, they felt fully assured that what we are doing in America does meet your sustainability requirements.

“And in fact, we could potentially be opening up more markets for our wood pellets into the UK, as other countries that you’re importing here into this country, are clearly not meeting those marks.”

Ms Rollins also faced questions about the UK ruling out any downgrade in food standards as part of future trade agreements, which have been a significant barrier to entry for US-reared meat.

Asked about whether the UK strengthening ties with the EU, which has strict food and farming standards, is a sticking point in talks, she said: “From our perspective in America, we love that competition. I mean, we think that it’s so important.

“We think our products stand up and perhaps exceed most other products from around the world, as we’re also in discussions with the EU and our key teams are.

“We just think that there’s so much opportunity.”

Ms Rollins has repeatedly called for closer regulatory alignment between the US, UK and other countries this week, arguing that it will “allow a much smoother process for those of us who have the same values”.

Later challenged whether the UK would be making a mistake by aligning more closely to the EU on food standards over the US, Ms Rollins said: “I think that what this country is working to achieve right now, which is more growth within your economy, less cost for your consumers. These are also priorities in America.

“The way we do that is to open up the markets, and that’s what really we’ve been discussing the last few days.

“So I see no conflict at all. I think our two countries are very aligned and I’m really excited to keep working with your leaders over here.”

PA has contacted the DESNZ for comment.