Council says it has suffered a ‘suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack’

Council bosses are working with the police and Scottish Government after a suspected cyberattack.

West Lothian Council said it was “currently experiencing a suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack” on its education network.

The local authority added: “This is a live criminal investigation, and we are working with all relevant external agencies including Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.”

However, it stressed there was “no evidence that any personal or sensitive data has been accessed at this stage”.

In an email sent to parents in the area, the council confirmed that all schools in the area would “be open as normal this week” – although it added contingency plans were in place “to ensure schools can operate with minimal disruption until this issue is resolved”.

With pupils currently sitting exams for National 5, Higher and other qualifications, the authority also stated that “examinations will not be affected”.

It also said: “There is no evidence at this time, that the council’s corporate and public access networks are affected by the attack.”

The incident came as major retailers battle with the fallout from substantial cyberattacks.

On Tuesday, Co-op was unable to take card payments in some stores and shoppers have faced empty shelves because of an ongoing attack for which the firm has apologised after it confirmed hackers had extracted members’ personal data such as names and contact details.

Marks & Spencer is dealing with disruption caused by a recent cyber incident, after first witnessing issues two weeks ago.

The retailer has reportedly been unable to offer meal deals in some stores after product availability was hit.