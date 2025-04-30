Aston Martin limits imports to US over new tariffs

British car manufacturer Aston Martin has said it is “limiting imports” to the US because of new tariff rules as it reported falling sales.

Aston Martin Lagonda told investors it is leveraging its stock currently held in the US, rather than exporting large numbers of new vehicles to the US which will be hit by a 25% tariff due to new rules from President Donald Trump.

The company nevertheless kept its financial guidance for 2025 unchanged as it continues to push through a major turnaround plan.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin chief executive, said: “We are carefully monitoring the evolving US tariff situation and are currently limiting imports to the US while leveraging the stock held by our US dealers.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring events and will respond to changes in the operating environment as they materialise.”

Aston Martin is among European car manufacturers who have seen shares slide in value in recent months over concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on demand for their vehicles in the US.

Last month, Aston Martin marginally reduced its sales guidance for the year due to fears the tariff rules could dampen wholesale volumes.

The company, which makes around 30% of its sales through the US, stressed on Wednesday that the ramifications of the tariffs are still “uncertain”.

It came as the firm also reported that operating losses grew for the first three months of 2025.

Meanwhile, it reported a pre-tax loss of £79.6 million for the quarter, down from a £138.9 million loss a year earlier.

Total revenues dropped by 13% to £233.9 million for the quarter.

It comes amid a significant overhaul at Aston Martin as it seeks to shore up its long-term finances.

In February, the group said it plans to sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team and confirmed that Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium would invest a further £52.5 million to grow its stake in the business.

Aston Martin said the two deals were expected to improve the group’s liquidity by more than £125 million.