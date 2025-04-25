Offshore energy workers to be balloted on strikes after ‘shameful’ pay offer

Offshore oil and gas workers will be balloted on strike action in response to a “shameful” pay offer from their employer, a union has said.

Unite the Union said on Friday that 50 workers aboard the Elgin Franklin platform, off the coast of Aberdeen, and the North Alwyn platform, near the Shetland Isles, may vote for industrial action.

The ballot comes after employer TotalEnergies tabled an initial pay increase of 1.5% earlier this year, which was rejected by workers.

The employer then offered a 1.75% increase, which was also rejected.

Unite says the offer amounts to a real-terms pay cut, when adjusted in line with the new tax year, inflation and the cost of living, among other factors.

The 50 workers represented by Unite are skilled engineers, control room and senior operations staff, as well as mechanical, operation and production technicians.

The ballot opens on Tuesday April 29 and closes on June 2.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “TotalEnergies has posted multibillion-pound profits year after year, yet it is trying to impose a real terms pay cut.

“This is shameful behaviour from an extraordinarily profitable company. Unite will back our members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

TotalEnergies, a French multinational company, had an adjusted net income of 18.3 billion dollars (£13.7 billion) in 2024, with a cash flow of 39.9 billion dollars (£29.9 billion), according to Unite.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members employed by TotalEnergies across the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms are being forced to ballot on strike action to get a fair pay award from a multi-billion company.

“TotalEnergies is treating its highly skilled workforce with contempt and Unite is determined to hold it to account.

“The company should be under no illusions that if our members take strike action it will cause major disruption to the operations on both platforms.”

TotalEnergies was contacted for comment.