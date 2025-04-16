‘All clear’: Spotify back up and running after service outage

Spotify is back up and running, the music streaming giant has announced after it was hit with a service outage which left thousands of users unable to stream music on Wednesday afternoon.

The platform gave the “all clear” around three hours after it first announced that it was aware people were experiencing “issues”.

Spotify denied its service outage was the result of a “security hack”.

Just after 5pm, the company posted on X, formerly Twitter: “All clear – thanks for your patience.”

It urged users to contact @SpotifyCares on the social media platform if they still need help.

Earlier, thousands of UK users reported being unable to stream music via Spotify online, with audio already downloaded to a user’s library only being accessible.

According to service monitoring site Downdetector, problems began at Spotify at around 1pm on Wednesday, with more than 20,000 reports of user issues with the service being logged afterwards.

It said users were reporting problems with both the Spotify app and website.

In its initial statement on the issue posted to X, Spotify said: “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out.”

In an update afterwards, the company said reports of the outage being a security breach were “false”.

In February, the Sweden-based firm announced its user numbers had hit a record high of 675 million globally, a rise of 12% over the last year.