British Steel appoints interim executives as efforts to secure future continue

British Steel has announced the appointment of interim executives as efforts continue to secure its future.

The company announced Allan Bell as interim chief executive officer and Lisa Coulson as interim chief commercial officer with immediate effect.

The appointments, signed off by the Business Secretary, are being made to ensure consistent and professional leadership at British Steel’s Scunthorpe site, said a statement.

Allan Bell and Lisa Coulson have been long-term employees of British Steel and have worked at the site for 14 and 19 years respectively.

Before his appointment, Mr Bell was chief commercial officer and Ms Coulson was director of marketing and strategy.

They were instrumental in keeping British Steel’s operations running through “challenging” recent months, it added.

Mr Bell said: “Our sole focus is ensuring a secure and sustainable future for British Steel’s production in Scunthorpe.

“Our immediate priorities are securing the raw materials we need to continue blast furnace operations, ensuring we have the dedicated personnel to run those furnaces, and maintaining the highest levels of health and safety for our workforce.

“We look forward to working in partnership with our colleagues in government, the trade unions and the workforce here in Scunthorpe.”