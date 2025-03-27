Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt Reynolds speech with call for F35 export ban

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for an end to F35 exports to Israel disrupted a talk by Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Tuesday.

As Mr Reynolds began to speak at a conference on trade hosted by Chatham House, he was interrupted by a man accusing him of being “complicit in genocide” and demanding an end to the sale of F35 parts to Israel.

Although the Government suspended some arms exports licences to Israel due to concerns they could be used to violate international law.

But components for the F35 jet were not included in the ban, except when they were sent directly to Israel, due to the UK being part of a supply chain that sells the jets to more than 20 countries.

After the protester was removed from the venue, Mr Reynolds said: “We have suspended arms exports to Israel.

Campaigners have called for governments to suspend the export of F35 jets and their components to Israel. (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We have not suspended F35s because they are integral to our national security and the defence of Ukraine, and people will know the supply chain for the F35 means they cannot be isolated to one country.

“That decision was laid out very clearly in Parliament, so I’m quite happy, if he wants to ask a question rather than jump on stage, to have that engagement with him.”

He was then interrupted by another protester waving a Palestinian flag, who was also removed from the venue.

People take part in a demonstration ahead of Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds delivering speech at Chatham House (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A group of protesters had also gathered outside Chatham House, waving Palestinian flags and carry a banner saying “Stop arming Israel”.

Campaigners have called for all partners in the F35 programme, including the UK and the US, to stop supplying the jet to Israel, claiming it has been used in breaches of international law.