Poll has strongest Scottish support recorded for Reform UK

Nigel Farage’s party Reform UK has recorded its highest level of support in a Scottish poll.

Analysis of the Survation poll for Quantum Communications put Reform on 14 seats if the results were replicated in next year’s Holyrood election.

This would mean they finish ahead of both the Greens and Lib Dems, with the SNP still the largest party.

The poll put the SNP on 55 seats, Labour on 19, the Conservatives on 17, with the Lib Dems on 13, the Greens on 10 and Alba with one seat.

Survation polled 1,012 people in Scotland between March 6 and 13.

In terms of the constituency vote, the poll suggests the SNP are on 34%, Labour are on 23%, Reform are on 17%, the Conservatives are on 12%, the Lib Dems are on 8%, the the Greens are on 4% and Alba on 1%.

The SNP would remain the largest party if the poll were replicated (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Professor Nicola McEwen of Glasgow University said: “The rise of Reform across the UK has been one of the key features of polling in the last year.

“Until now, Scotland had seemed to buck the trend, but this poll puts Reform UK at its highest share of the vote in Scotland to date.

“The poll suggests Reform UK could be a real contender for constituency seats in those regions where it has most support, especially Central Scotland, Mid Scotland and Fife, and the West of Scotland.

“The party is also polling strongly in party list preferences … in the three regions where it is strongest, Reform UK now has around the same vote share as Labour.”

Alan Roden, co-founder of Quantum Communications, said: “Reform is eating into the vote of all the main parties.

“It continues to gain support despite a bout of infighting among its MPs, a calamitous trip to Scotland by the UK deputy leader, and the absence of a Scottish leader.

“But the 2026 election still remains highly competitive, with the SNP well down on its 2021 result, Labour ahead of its main rival in central Scotland and Glasgow seats, and the Lib Dems performing well in their key target areas of Edinburgh and the Highlands.”

Mark Diffley, the founder of Diffley Partnership, said: “The parties which will feel happiest by this latest poll from Quantum Communications are Reform UK and the SNP.

“Reform has recorded its highest-ever showing on a Holyrood poll with almost one in six voters backing the party, meaning it would return an estimated 14 MSPs if this result were replicated at next year’s election, making it the fourth largest party in the parliament.

“SNP vote share has continued to stabilise in the mid-30s, representing a recovery from the party’s showing at the 2024 UK general election – although still a significant fall from the 48% recorded at the last Holyrood election in 2021.”