Packaging error leads to recall of commonly-used drug

The UK’s medicines regulator has urged people to return certain paracetamol tablets to Boots after a packaging error led to them being mislabelled as aspirin.

People who have purchased Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s (batch 241005, expiry date 12/2029) have been urged to stop using the product immediately by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

They can return the item to Boots, with or without a receipt, and get a full refund.

A recall alert has been issued for Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s, batch 241005, due to a packaging error (Aspar Pharmaceuticals Ltd/PA)

A recall alert was issued due to a packaging error where the foil blister inside the carton incorrectly states “Aspirin 300mg Dispersible Tablets” instead of “Paracetamol 500mg Tablets”.

Manufacturers have confirmed the tablets in the pack are paracetamol 500mg.

Officials from the regulator said people should return the packs, even if they are aware of the error, because it could lead to “confusion and an incorrect dose being taken”.

The MHRA said people should check if their pack has the batch number 241005, which can be found on the bottom of the box.

Dr Stephanie Millican, the MHRA’s deputy director of benefit risk evaluation, said: “Patient safety is always our priority.

“It is vitally important that you check the packaging of your Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s and, if the batch number is 241005, you should stop using the product and return it to a Boots store for a full refund.

“If you are unsure which pack you have purchased, or have taken Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets and experienced any side-effects, seek advice from a healthcare professional.

“Please report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

“If you have any questions or require further advice, please seek advice from your pharmacist or other relevant healthcare professional.”