Indoor ski centre fined £100,000 over schoolboy’s toboggan crash death

An indoor ski company has been fined £100,000 after a 12-year-old schoolboy died from head injuries in a toboggan crash at a birthday party.

Louis Watkiss, 12, died at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24 2021 when he slid into a member of staff who fell onto him, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

An HSE investigation found the company “failed to ensure the safety of its customers”, including Louis, while they were tobogganing and that the boy’s death was preventable.

The watchdog found “there was no safe system of work, information, instruction, training or supervision to manage the risk of collisions between toboggans and pedestrians”.

SnowDome Limited, of Leisure Island, River Drive, Tamworth, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates’ Court to breaching the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, the HSE said.

They were fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £14,534 at a hearing on Wednesday, it added.

The watchdog said Louis was descending the main ski slope on a toboggan when it slid into the back of a member of staff who was conducting a slope walk.

The staff member fell backwards onto Louis, who died at the scene from his injuries, the HSE said.

Nathan Cook, senior enforcement lawyer for HSE said: “Louis went to a friend’s birthday party at the SnowDome and should have returned home safely to his family after an enjoyable occasion.

“Tragically, due to the failings of SnowDome Limited, this did not happen.

“Louis’s death could have been prevented if the company had adequately assessed and controlled the risks associated with tobogganing activities.

“Our risk assessment guidance may be more commonly used for workplaces such as factories and construction sites, but the same principles apply for busy venues like indoor ski slopes.

“The possible risks to people from equipment and the movement of visitors and staff needs to be thought through.

“Our thoughts remain with Louis’s family.”