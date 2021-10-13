Player-coach Matthew Barnes-Homer looks set for AFC Telford United departure

Matthew Barnes-Homer in action during AFC Telford pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Experienced frontman Barnes-Homer, 35, has been with the Bucks since 2017 as first a striker and in more recent years a part of former boss Gavin Cowan's backroom staff as player-coach.

The striker has enjoyed prolific spells across a lengthy career at clubs including Kidderminster, Luton, Macclesfield Town, Forest Green and Cambridge.

But he has not been a regular on the pitch for the Bucks in recent years and has been allowed to join step three Stourbridge on dual registration. He turned out for the Glassboys in their defeat to Tamworth on Tuesday.