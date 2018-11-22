Menu

Midwife struck off after Ludlow baby death

By Dominic Robertson | Ludlow

A Shropshire midwife has been struck off over a catalogue of serious failings in the care of a baby who died just hours after she was born.

Rhiannon Davies with baby Kate Stanton-Davies

The Nursing and Midwifery Council panel ruling centred on the actions of Heather Lort during the delivery and care of Kate Stanton-Davies, who was born with anaemia at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s midwife-led unit in Ludlow on March 1, 2009.

It concluded that Ms Lort's misconduct was so serious that it led to a loss of chance of survival for Kate, who died a matter of hours after she was born, after being airlifted to Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital.

Lort had admitted a series of charges, including others relating to the care of another mother and baby in 2013.

A number of other charges were ruled on by the panel.

Ms Lort has 28 days to appeal the ruling.

This story is breaking, more to follow...

Health News Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs
