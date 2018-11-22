Midwife struck off after Ludlow baby death

The Nursing and Midwifery Council panel ruling centred on the actions of Heather Lort during the delivery and care of Kate Stanton-Davies, who was born with anaemia at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s midwife-led unit in Ludlow on March 1, 2009.

It concluded that Ms Lort's misconduct was so serious that it led to a loss of chance of survival for Kate, who died a matter of hours after she was born, after being airlifted to Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital.

Lort had admitted a series of charges, including others relating to the care of another mother and baby in 2013.

Rhiannon Davies with baby Kate Stanton-Davies

A number of other charges were ruled on by the panel.

Ms Lort has 28 days to appeal the ruling.

This story is breaking, more to follow...