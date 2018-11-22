Advertising
Gifts coming in for Christmas toy appeal as boxer Richie pledges support
A huge thank you to everyone who has donated to our Christmas Toy Appeal so far – and please keep those gifts pouring in as we try to bring a bit of festive joy to children across Shropshire and Mid Wales.
Toys, games and other gifts have started pouring into our collection points, but we still need many more if we are to make it a Christmas to remember for hundreds of youngsters across the region.
One reader brought in a fantastic collection of toys this week, including several relating to the popular Disney children's movie Frozen.
It is the fourth year that the Shropshire Star has joined forces with our partners at Storage King for the appeal, which has seen almost 3,000 gifts distributed among 11 different organisations.
This year, we are supporting five good causes: Telford & Wrekin Young Carers, Hope House Children’s Hospice, The Movement Centre in Gobowen, The Harry Johnson Trust, and the children’s unit at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust.
Former world boxing champion Richie Woodhall has pledged his support to the campaign.
“Christmas is a very important time of year, and I would really like people to support these charities,” he said.
“There’s a lot of kids that will get so much enjoyment from these presents, that is really important.”
Advertising
Telford & Wrekin Young Carers provides support to youngsters aged five to 18 who care for a loved one, while Hope House, based in Morda, provides care for about 300 children with life-limiting illnesses.
The Harry Johnson Trust was set up in memory of Shrewsbury schoolboy Harry who died aged seven in 2014, after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The charity provides help for children being treated at the cancer ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and also provides help for their families.
The Movement Centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital in Gobowen, provides life changing therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other conditions which affect movement.
All donations can be handed in at the following collection points:
- Shropshire Star, Ketley Business Park, Waterloo Road, Telford TF1 5DT
- Shropshire Star, 14 Salop Rd, Oswestry SY11 2NU
- Storage King, Archers Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury SY1 3GA
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment