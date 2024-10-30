Ben Carter ruled out of Wales’ autumn internationals with knee injury

Lock Ben Carter has been released from Wales’ Autumn Nations Series squad after suffering a knee injury.

Dragons skipper Carter was hurt during training, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Carter, who has won 12 caps, would potentially have challenged for a place in Wales’ match-day 23 when they tackle opening autumn opponents Fiji on November 10.

“Dragons RFC will release further information on Ben Carter in due course and thank supporters for their well wishes,” Carter’s regional team said.

Carter has been replaced in the squad by Cardiff forward Teddy Williams, who made his Test debut against South Africa in a warm-up for the 2023 World Cup.

Wales, without a Test win since defeating Georgia 13 months ago, also face Australia and the Springboks during the autumn schedule.