Jannik Sinner seals year-end top spot after reaching Shanghai Masters final
Italian Sinner comfortably saw off Tomas Machac, who beat world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the last round.
Jannik Sinner secured the end-of-year ATP number one ranking by reaching the Shanghai Masters final with 6-4 7-5 win over Tomas Machac.
Czech Machac was looking to follow on from his victory over world number two Carlos Alcaraz, and had got off to a positive start when he broke Sinner in the opening game of their semi-final.
However, the 23-year-old Italian, winner of both the Australian Open and US Open this year, soon broke back to level at 2-2 before closing out the set.
The second set proved a closer affair, staying on serve until Sinner broke Machac in the 12th game to clinch victory – his 64th match win of the season – in one hour and 45 minutes, becoming the first Italian to claim the year-end number one spot in the process.
“It is something you dream of when you are a kid, when you are young, just to reach the number one, now having the year-end, it is also a different and special feeling,” Sinner said, quoted on the ATP Tour website.
“It means so much to me, obviously. This is something I could not accomplish without all the people I have around – the family and friends and also a big credit to my team.”
Sinner, chasing a seventh title of 2024, will play either Novak Djokovic or seventh seed Taylor Fritz in Sunday’s final.