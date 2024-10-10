Blow for Lee Carsley as Greece beat England in perfect tribute to George Baldock

Lee Carsley’s chances of becoming Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor as England boss received a major blow as Greece paid tribute to George Baldock with a historic 2-1 Nations League win.

The interim manager opened his reign with promising victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, but his bold, attack-minded selection came unstuck under the Wembley arch.

Carsley played five attackers but no out-and-out striker without injured Harry Kane and the visitors capitalised on a disjointed display, with boos greeting the final whistle after Vangelis Pavlidis scored a stoppage-time winner – his second of the night – shortly after Jude Bellingham looked to have saved their blushes.

Greece’s first win against England came at the 10th attempt and was all the more impressive given the heartbreaking build-up to Thursday’s Group B2 encounter.

The death of Buckingham-born Greece international Baldock at the age of 31 was announced on the eve of the game, with Wembley falling silent to remember the former Sheffield United full-back.

Pavlidis pointed to the black armband everyone wore after finding space to slam home an opener that had been coming against Carsley’s alarmingly incoherent side, whose focus on their attacking threat left them exposed at the back.

Greece had three goals ruled out for offside versus an England team that struggled to create clear-cut chances on an evening that ended with Bellingham slamming home a leveller before Pavlidis’ late strike.

Greece opened up a three-point lead at the top of the standings after a performance that raised more questions than answers about England.

Carsley’s selection led to a chaotic, end-to-end encounter from the outset, with false nine Bellingham’s early shot followed moments later by overloaded England seeing Pavlidis bend wide.

It was a warning shot the Euro 2024 runners-up failed to heed as Greece grew in confidence, with Levi Colwill coming to the rescue shortly after Cole Palmer, making his first competitive start, struck a free-kick over.

Jordan Pickford cut out a long ball outside the box but panicked with Pavlidis breathing down his neck, passing to Tasos Bakasetas to have a shot that was heading in until the defender’s exceptional goal-line clearance.

England’s number one looked skittish and failed to punch away a header back across goal from the resulting corner, but Konstantinos Mavropanos was offside before he beat him to head home.

The hosts were off the pace and lacked shape, with skipper John Stones blocking captain Bakasetas’ strike after fine work down the left flank.

But England soon had a good chance of their own, with Bellingham turning brilliantly and then cutting back for Palmer to somehow blaze over.

Anthony Gordon headed over after being found by a fine Trent Alexander-Arnold pass before a flat end to the first half.

Carsley decided against changes and four minutes into the second half England’s poor performance was punished, with Pavlidis capitalising on meek, hesitant defending in the box to lash low past Pickford.

The striker immediately pointed to his black armband, which he then held aloft in front of the celebrating away support. The Greek team then ran to the touchline and raised a ‘Baldock 2’ shirt in his memory.

Bukayo Saka limped off to be replaced by Noni Madueke after a goal Greece quickly looked to add to, with Pickford just dealing with a fizzing cross.

England lacked balance and Greece celebrated another goal in the 59th minute, but Pavlidis had strayed offside before playing back for Giorgos Masouras to laser past Pickford.

Carsley brought on Ollie Watkins for Gordon to change the shape and dynamics, with the substitute nearly making an instant impact as he fizzed over after the ball was won high in the visitors’ half.

Offside Christos Tzolis lifted wide as England continued to wobble, with the VAR ruling out a second Greece goal for offside after Pavlidis scored at the near post.

England looked desperate as they sought a get-out-of-jail card, which Bellingham appeared to have played in the 87th minute when meeting a loose ball on the edge of the box with a thumping leveller.

But Greece never gave up and in stoppage time Pavlidis kept his cool in a penalty box melee to swivel and strike.