Kevin Sinfield to continue with England coaching role after agreeing new terms

Kevin Sinfield is to remain part of Steve Borthwick’s England coaching team after agreeing revised terms for his role.

In a lift for the national set-up following the sudden departures of Aled Walters and Felix Jones, who served as head of strength and conditioning and as defence coach respectively, Sinfield will continue working with England on an ongoing basis.

The rugby league great was due to step down after the recent tour to Japan and New Zealand but has chosen to stay on in his post as skills and kicking coach, as well as a providing mentorship to the squad.

England head coach Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield have worked together with the national team since December 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Working with Steve and the team has been an immensely rewarding experience and I am excited to continue my involvement with the team,” Sinfield said.

“This new arrangement allows me to keep doing the thing that I’m passionate about, coaching and mentoring players, while also balancing other commitments which are important to me.”