Facundo Buonanotte earns Leicester a first win of the season

Facundo Buonanotte’s first-half strike fired Leicester to their first win of the Premier League season – a 1-0 victory at home to Bournemouth.

The Cherries were slick, stylish and clinical in Monday’s win against Southampton but their first-half showing against the lowly Foxes was quite the opposite.

Boss Steve Cooper pleaded for “support and energy” in his programme notes and the fans responded as Bournemouth piled the pressure on in the second half.

Evanilson headed home what he thought was his second goal in as many games but the offside flag kept Leicester in front and they held on.

Harry Winks dropped to the Leicester bench for the first time this season, making way for Jordan Ayew, while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola opted for Justin Kluivert over Dango Ouattara from their 3-1 win over Southampton.

Buonanotte slalomed his way through the Bournemouth midfield and fired in an effort from range which forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into the first save of the game.

The Argentinian teenager made Bournemouth pay with his second sight of goal.

Buonanotte’s clever give-and-go with James Justin saw the full-back lob the ball into the path of the 19-year-old and he worked his way into the box before finishing emphatically past Kepa in the 16th minute.

Leicester appeals for a penalty were waved away by referee Darren Bond after Illia Zabarnyi appeared to block Stephy Mavididi’s pass with his arm inside the area.

The away side enjoyed a good spell midway through the first period – Kluivert’s tame strike calling Mads Hermansen into action for the first time, albeit in comfortable fashion.

Buonanotte was pulling the strings for Leicester and he slipped Jamie Vardy through one-on-one with Kepa, only for the striker to scuff a shot harmlessly wide.

The Cherries were denied by the woodwork early in the second half when Zabarnyi climbed highest to send a header beyond the helpless Hermansen but off the outside of a post.

Bournemouth looked in the mood at the beginning of the second half as Ryan Christie looked to curl the ball into the far corner but Hermansen got down well to tip wide.

Leicester wanted a free-kick at one end but Justin’s challenge on Luis Sinisterra at the other end gave Bournemouth a free-kick from which they thought they had equalised.

Lewis Cook’s cross was glanced into the far corner by Evanilson but his celebrations were cut short by a delayed offside flag.

Sinisterra provided extra impetus for Bournemouth off the bench and he stood it up for fellow substitute Ouattara, who nodded onto the crossbar from close range.

Leicester invited pressure in stoppage time and Enes Unal hooked an effort over the crossbar with Bournemouth’s final chance as Leicester clung on for a first win back in the top flight and under Cooper.