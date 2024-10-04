Erik ten Hag looks ahead with hope despite Manchester United’s ongoing struggle

Erik ten Hag remains confident he has the backing of Manchester United’s hierarchy and that improvements are on their way after a problematic night in Porto intensified talk about his position.

The 54-year-old’s future is the subject of widespread discussion just three months after Ineos committed to the Dutchman, extending his contract following an in-depth post-season review.

But the afterglow of May’s FA Cup win against Manchester City has long since faded, with Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat at Tottenham compounded four days later as United blew a two-goal lead against Porto in the Europa League.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a second successive game and it required substitute Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header to rescue a 3-3 draw that does little to improve the mood ahead of Sunday’s challenging trip to Aston Villa.

Harry Maguire’s header snatched a 3-3 draw at the end (Luis Vieira/AP)

Asked if he felt there was patience within the United fanbase and structure having said to judge them at the end of the season, Ten Hag said: “I’m not thinking about such issues because that is not a topic.

“We are in there together – the ownership, the leadership team, the staff. I appointed a new staff, we bought, again, new young players and we have to integrate them.

“Like we just talked about Manuel Ugarte, the six position was absolutely one of the topics we want to sign for the season but he needs time to integrate.

“And I know in top football you don’t get time, they have to perform immediately, but it’s not always realistic.

“He has to get used to our game model, he has to get used to his team-mates, he has to get used to the intensity of the Premier League, so it needs time.

“We have more positions where we need time, where I was very pleased with the return of Rasmus Hojlund.

“I think he had a good return, but we didn’t and we couldn’t play him in the first two months of the season.

“Hopefully he’s now fit, he keeps improving in his fitness levels, and that he also has a consistent, fit season. That will help us.

Ten Hag’s belief amid the ongoing storm is impressive but does not mask the issues at hand.

Thursday was the 24th time in all competitions that United conceded three or more goals in a match since his appointment – more than any other Premier League in that period – after an all too familiar collapse.

Marcus Rashford and Hojlund strikes were cancelled out as Pepe and Samu Omorodion scored in quick succession, before the latter put Porto ahead early in the second half.

“What is the mental issue? So, there is a range, it’s a spectrum of topics and you have to address it right,” Ten Hag said.

“This team has the belief that they don’t give up, so they have…a strong mentality.

“But in some other parts they have to step up if you want to win trophies, yeah, definitely in some areas we have to improve.”

A vast improvement is needed at Villa Park on Sunday if Ten Hag is to avoid going into another international break under the microscope.

Kobbie Mainoo limped off against Tottenham on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten Hag says midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be assessed ahead of the match in the midlands as he deals with knock sustained against Spurs.

The 19-year-old trained on the eve of the Porto match and travelled to Portugal but did not make the bench.

“We had three players with issues going into this game,” Ten Hag said. “Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

“Harry Maguire and Alejandro made the squad and they were capable to play some minutes. Kobbie Mainoo didn’t make it. It was too big (a) risk.

“We have to wait and see if he can play on Sunday, if he’s fit enough to start or be on the bench.”