Erik ten Hag not worried about being sacked after latest dismal Man Utd display

Erik ten Hag insisted he was not worried about his Manchester United future despite a “very poor” performance in a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Spurs needed only three minutes to take the lead through Brennan Johnson as they swept United aside at Old Trafford, with the only surprise being that they did not add more than the second-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke after Bruno Fernandes saw red late in the first period.

A second straight 3-0 home league defeat left United in 12th place with seven points from six games, having scored only five goals, and the pressure is already ramping up on Ten Hag once again after he survived a summer review by the club’s hierarchy.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if he was worried his bosses might be having second thoughts, Ten Hag said: “No, I am not thinking about this. I think we all made together this decision to stay together, as an ownership, as a leadership group in the summer.

“Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve as an organisation and how we want to construct a squad and all the decision-making is with togetherness.

“But we knew it will take some time, because of how the (transfer) window went, some players late in like (Manuel) Ugarte, also we have to make some improvement in the organisation, we still have to deal with some injuries, also from some impact players.

“I think we will get better there. We need some time. We are all on one page or in one boat together, the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and the players group as well. I don’t have that concern.”

Brennan Johnson gave Tottenham an early lead (Martin Rickett/PA)

Even before Fernandes’ disputed red card, which came three minutes before half-time when he caught James Maddison on the leg after slipping while attempting a tackle, United looked disorganised, very much second best, and lucky to only be 1-0 down.

Johnson’s opener came after Micky van de Ven was allowed to run almost the length of the pitch before squaring for his striker to tap home – with echoes of the goal United conceded to FC Twente in their 1-1 Europa League draw in midweek.

Ten Hag admitted conceding so early affected his players’ confidence.

“We were very stressful in the game, bad decision-making, we couldn’t keep the ball, not aggressive enough, we didn’t get the press right,” he said.

Mason Mount leaves the pitch with injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The first 30 minutes were no good but we were still alive, we had also our chances, but then there is the red card…

“Of course (we can bounce back). There is always a new game, it will be a new day. It is obvious you have to learn as a team.

“It can’t happen twice in four days a defender can dribble through the whole team twice. You can’t make such mistakes in top football. But we will bounce back.”

While Ten Hag faces yet another inquest, this was a big result for Tottenham, who had a slow start to the season but have now won four in a row in all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boss Ange Postecoglou said: “The lads were outstanding. I thought we showed real belief and conviction in our football, we were really aggressive in everything, without the ball, with it, positive intent. It was a fantastic all-round performance.”

If there was a complaint for Spurs it was that they did not take more of their chances, perhaps a reminder that talisman Son Heung-min was missing through injury.

“Sometimes it is just the nature of football,” Postecoglou added.

“We did have some fantastic chances and probably should have put them away but the pleasing thing for me is I got the sense the players weren’t dwelling on it and that is when it can become frustrating.”