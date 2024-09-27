Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backs Bruno Fernandes to find scoring boots

Erik ten Hag is convinced Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will soon be back to his best having made a slow start to the season.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and is the most successful signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Fernandes signed a new and improved deal until 2027, with the option of a further year, on the eve of a season that the United skipper has yet to set alight.

The Portugal international has provided four assists but has yet to find the net ahead of taking on Tottenham this Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes has yet to find the net for United this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think the team brings him now in the situation,” Ten Hag said.

“I think he is capable, and he has proven this so many years already in the Premier League that he can create many chances. I am convinced this season he will not do differently.

“He will come and respond, he will find his form and he is already creating chances, but he will make final passes, he will score goals 100 per cent and it’s just a matter of time.”

Fernandes was particularly poor as United opened their Europa League campaign with a surprising 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente on Wednesday evening.

Ten Hag was frustrated by his side’s mentality and lack of cutting edge and knows a far superior performance is needed across the board when Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs visit on Sunday.

“I think it will be a very intensive game,” the United manager said. “It is always against Tottenham.

“I think it is our style as well, so I think it is going to be a very dynamic, attractive game.

“Of course every opponent has strengths and weaknesses and Tottenham have their strengths definitely.

“In their philosophy they are very clear, very attacking but that leaves also space, but that is what they take into account.

“Maybe that can help but you have to be very good against Tottenham.

“If you want to control the game, then you need again a high performance level and then we will create again, I am sure, and then it’s about taking your chances.”

Rasmus Hojlund is pushing for his first start of the season having made two substitute appearances since returning from a hamstring issue sustained on United’s pre-season tour.

Mason Mount came on for his first match in a month on Wednesday after overcoming a muscle complaint, but Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw remain out.

Ten Hag also indicated that Victor Lindelof is not ready to return from a toe issue.

Asked if United picked up any knocks against Twente, he said: “No, I don’t think so. I think it will be the same squad as (Wednesday).”