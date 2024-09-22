Saquon Barkley stars late on as Philadelphia Eagles beat New Orleans Saints

Saquon Barkley’s two touchdowns in the final quarter helped Philadelphia Eagles snatch a 15-12 win over New Orleans Saints.

The Saints held a 3-0 lead courtesy of a Blake Grupe field goal before the contest came alive at the death.

The moment of the match arrived when Barkley ran 65 yards for the Eagles’ first score but another Grupe field goal alongside a Chris Olave touchdown looked like it would give Saints victory.

However, Barkley went in from four yards to clinch the win.

Saquon Barkley ran 65 yards for a touchdown (Butch Dill/AP)

Denver Broncos secured their first win of 2024 with a 26-7 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bo Nix starred for the Broncos as he completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards and ran for 49 yards, including a three-yard touchdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers continued their perfect start as they ran out 20-10 winners over Los Angeles Chargers.

Justin Fields staked his claim as the Steelers’ key quarterback after he ran for a touchdown and threw another while racking up 245 passing yards.

Green Bay Packers secured back-to-back wins with an emphatic 30-14 victory against Tennessee Titans.

Sam Darnold threw four touchdowns to four different receivers as Minnesota Vikings earned a crushing 34-7 win over Houston Texans.

Indianapolis Colts secured a 21-16 win over Chicago Bears for their first victory of the campaign, while Malik Nabers caught two touchdowns as New York Giants held on to claim a 21-15 success over Cleveland Browns.