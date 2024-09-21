Pep Guardiola insists Man City clash with Arsenal will not decide title race

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not viewing Sunday’s clash with Arsenal as the chance to lay down an early marker in the title race.

The champions have the chance to open up a five-point lead over the Gunners, their closest challengers in the past two seasons, with victory in their Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet Guardiola feels it is too soon to be drawing any long-term conclusions from the game and is more concerned about setting the tone for City’s campaign.

Guardiola said: “At an early stage of the season, it is nothing more than the mood for the next games.

“In terms of the table it isn’t very important. It will be important when we go to London in the second part of the season.

“It is so important but in terms of winning or losing the Premier League it’s not. After five games that’s never important.

“But if we don’t think Arsenal, with the quality they have, is important we will be wrong.”

City held off Mikel Arteta’s side to win the title by just two points after the race went down to the final game last season.

Yet Guardiola does not even plan to mention the impact a potential victory would have on the league table to his players.

City have opened their Premier League campaign with four successive wins (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “Why should I tell them when they know? They see the table, they know it. It’s not a motivation to win for five points after five fixtures.

“Just do a good game, do what you have to do.”

City have begun their latest title defence with four wins from four, while Arsenal have collected 10 points.

City will give a late fitness test to Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium playmaker was forced off at half-time of Wednesday’s Champions League game against Inter Milan with a muscular problem.