Lewis Hamilton encourages Max Verstappen to ignore the FIA’s orders in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton has urged Max Verstappen to snub his community service order – after his Dutch rival took on Formula One’s rulemakers by refusing to answer questions in the FIA’s press conference for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris kept his cool in the heat and humidity of the Marina Bay circuit to put his McLaren on pole position. He will be joined on the front row by Verstappen, who he trails by 59 points, with Hamilton third.

An extraordinary press conference, featuring Norris, Verstappen and Hamilton, then followed, which the triple world champion effectively boycotted, 24 hours after he was sanctioned by F1’s governing boy for swearing in Thursday’s media call.

Max Verstappen in conversation with Lando Norris (Vincent Thian/AP)

Verstappen provided only a handful of words in response to questions from the FIA moderator.

Asked what he had changed on his car, Verstappen replied: “A lot.” Urged to elaborate, he said: “No, I might get fined or get an extra day (of community service).”

He was then asked if he was confident with his race pace. “Maybe,” he replied. And when it was put to him how much of a step into the unknown Sunday’s 62-lap race would be, Verstappen said: “It is an unknown.”

He then apologised to the FIA moderator, Tom Clarkson. “This is not aimed at you,” he said. “I don’t want to upset you.”

In a final attempt at generating an answer from Verstappen, Clarkson asked him about his tactics for the race. “We will find out tomorrow,” said the Red Bull man.

Over to the floor of assembled print journalists. Responding to his first inquisitor, Verstappen said: “I would prefer if you would ask these questions outside of the room.”

Could his behaviour here trigger another penalty? “No comment,” came the response. How long did he plan not to speak in the televised FIA press conferences? “I am answering,” he said. “Just not a lot. I’ve got a problem with my voice.”

In the interim, Verstappen, 26, had drawn an unlikely ally in his one-time rival.

“It’s a bit of a joke to be honest,” said Hamilton, 39, when quizzed about Verstappen’s penalty for describing his Red Bull as “f*****” in Thursday’s televised press call.

“This is the pinnacle of the sport. Mistakes are made. I certainly wouldn’t be doing it (the community service) and I hope Max doesn’t do it.”

The press conference drew to a close with Verstappen remaining true to his word by answering questions away from the FIA’s glare.

Lando Norris will start on pole (Vincent Thian/AP)

“I prefer not to speak a lot and we can do the interviews somewhere else,” said the 26-year-old as he was followed by a gaggle of journalists through the Marina Bay paddock.

“They (the FIA) want to set a precedent and they wanted to set an ever bigger example with me, which is a bit weird.

“I didn’t swear at anyone. I just said one thing about my car. It is in the code. They have to follow the book. I don’t want to blame the stewards. I had a really good chat with them. They are quite understanding but it is difficult for them, too.

“What I said wasn’t that bad. I get it if you aim it at someone. Emotions can run high but the punishment was ridiculous.”

Asked if he has the support from his fellow drivers, Verstappen replied: “Yes. Some speak out more than others. But in general it is quite clear what everyone thinks.”

Away from the off-track shenanigans, Norris delivered in the cauldron of a one-lap shootout for pole after Carlos Sainz crashed out of Q3.

Norris saw off Verstappen by 0.203 seconds to land his fifth pole so far this season, and sixth in all.

When starting from the front of the pack, Norris has failed to end the opening lap in the lead. The McLaren man will be keen to rewrite history in his bid to land his third win and reduce the championship deficit to Verstappen.

“They are on my tail and a bit closer than I would like,” said Norris. “But I am confident if I can stay ahead, I can get my head down and go away.”