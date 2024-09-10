Irish golfer Shane Lowry ends Kingspan sponsorship deal after Grenfell report

Irish golfer Shane Lowry has ended his partnership with construction firm Kingspan, a week after the publication of the report into the Grenfell fire.

The Offaly man had come under pressure to end his sponsorship deal with the Irish building materials company since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, in which 72 people died in west London in June 2017.

Lowry, who is due to play in the Irish Open at Royal County Down this week, released a brief statement on Tuesday morning.

Shane Lowry released a brief statement over the sponsorship deal on Tuesday morning (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Ryder Cup player said: “Kingspan and I have mutually agreed to discontinue our sponsorship relationship, which we believe to be the right decision for all concerned at this time. Neither party will be commenting further.”

The final report of the Grenfell Inquiry, published last week, said the west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation.

Kingspan had, from 2005 and even after the inquiry began in the wake of the fire, “knowingly created a false market in insulation” for use on buildings over 18 metres tall (59ft), it said.

While the report exempted the Irish company from responsibility for the spread of the fire, it found that Kingspan had used “dishonest strategies” and had a shown a “complete disregard” for fire safety.

Lowry had been under pressure to end the sponsorship deal after a spokesman for Grenfell United criticised the golfer for ignoring calls to address the issue.

Ed Daffarn, a member of the Grenfell United group of families, told The Guardian that Mr Lowry had the Kingspan logo on the sleeve of his golf shirts, which he described as “deeply offensive”.

Representatives of golfer Leona Maguire, who is also sponsored by Kingspan, has been asked for comment on whether she will continue the partnership.

The bereaved and survivors group previously welcomed the end of Ulster Rugby’s sponsorship deal with Kingspan.

After two decades with the club, Kingspan “signalled its intention” to conclude its association with the club on a phased basis by June 2025.

Ulster Rugby has been criticised for their continuing association with the firm following the disaster.

Earlier this week, Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin said it is for the UK authorities to pursue companies over the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mr Martin was responding to comments by former UK housing secretary Michael Gove that criminal prosecutions should be brought against Grenfell Tower cladding firms, including the Ireland-based firm.

Mr Martin said he was “surprised” by Mr Gove’s comments as reported in the Sunday Times at the weekend.

Mr Gove claimed attempts to punish Kingspan, Arconic and Celotex when he was in government had been blocked by “bureaucracies”.