Jack Draper, Aryna Sabalenka both eye off US Open grand slam titles after day 8

The quarter-finals begin on Tuesday, with Aryna Sabalenka hoping to continue her pursuit of a first US Open title while Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe fly the flag for the United States.

On Monday, Jack Draper reached his first career grand slam quarter-final with a straight-sets win in the quarter-final while big names Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek all progressed.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day eight unfolded.

Picture of the day

The New York skyline at sunset from the back of Arthur Ashe (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Quote of the day

Draper breaks new ground

Jack Draper said he is “incredibly proud” of reaching his first career grand slam quarter-final at the US Open.

The 22-year-old destroyed Czech Tomas Machac in the fourth round to become the first British male quarter-finalist in New York since Andy Murray in 2016.

“I’m incredibly proud of that achievement,” he said after a 6-3 6-1 6-2 win,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s one of the biggest tournaments in the world.”

Fire alarm stops play

There was a short 10-minute suspension to play on all courts midway through the afternoon when Hawkeye, the tournament’s electronic line-calling system, went down after its operational staff were evacuated from a nearby building due to a fire alarm.

Thankfully, it was a false alarm, though and play soon resumed.

Twenty and out for Salisbury

Joe Salisbury’s US Open invincibility is now over after he lost in the men’s doubles.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram were on a 20-match winning streak that had seen them claim the 2021, 2022 and 2023 titles in New York.

Seeded third, they would have been hopeful of extending their run against American pair Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow on Grandstand but slipped to a surprise loss.

What’s on tomorrow

Arther Ashe Stadium

Afternoon: Badosa v Navarro, Fritz v Zverev

Evening:Zheng v Sabalenka, Dimitrov v Tiafoe