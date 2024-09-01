Dan Evans runs out of steam in defeat to Alex de Minaur

Exhausted Dan Evans finally ran out of steam as he exited the US Open in a four-set defeat to Alex de Minaur.

The 34-year-old leaves New York with a piece of history, having won the longest-ever match at the tournament with his five-hour-33-minute first-round victory over Karen Khachanov.

But he paid the price for that physical exertion earlier in the week as he fatigued badly in a 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-0 loss to the Australian 10th seed.

De Minaur, who had British girlfriend Katie Boulter courtside cheering his every move, was in an impish mood, chasing down lost causes and extending rallies.

That did little to help Evans’ cause and the Britis player did not have the firepower or the physical longevity to survive.

He competed for the first two sets, showing grit to level at one set all, but it proved too much.

Still, he exits the tournament with his pride intact and a place in the record books.

He also began repairing his dwindling ranking, which plummeted after he chose not to defend 500 points in Washington earlier in the summer in order to feature in the Olympics.

Evans’ physical condition deteriorated as the match went on (Adam Hunger/AP)

The first set – and perhaps the match – hinged on an eight-minute game at 3-2.

After a 27-shot rally, which Evans lost, he regrouped to force break point but could not convert, with the Australian living up to his ‘Demon’ nickname to hold serve.

That swung the momentum in his favour and he reeled off the next three games in quick succession, including two breaks, to take the opener.

Evans was looking increasingly weary, yet found himself serving for the second set after breaking his opponent to love.

He could not see the job through, but found the resilience to win the resulting tiebreak.

But that appeared to take a lot out of him and after De Minaur built a 3-0 lead in the third, Evans needed a medical time out.

He could not be resurrected and De Minaur put his foot on the gas pedal, steaming to a four-set win after winning 12 successive games.

Evans won just three points in the final-set procession, but left with his head held high.