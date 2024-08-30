Jack Draper breezes into the third round of the US Open

Jack Draper is loving life at the US Open after cruising into the third round and Carlos Alcaraz’s shock exit will have made him feel even better.

The British number one looked set for a third-round meeting with Alcaraz after he easily dismissed Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta.

He will have enjoyed his evening viewing from his hotel as the Spaniard was the subject of one of the biggest shocks of all time, going down in straight sets to Botic van De Zandschulp.

Alcaraz was hammered in straight sets by the world number 74 who had never beaten a top-10 player at a grand slam and not won back-to-back matches all season.

All of a sudden, the draw has opened up for Draper as if he can do what Alcaraz failed to and beat the Dutchman, then unseeded David Goffin or Thomas Machac wait in the fourth round.

Draper enjoys playing at Flushing Meadows having made it to the fourth round in New York last year and was far too good for Diaz Acosta, winning 6-4 6-2 6-2.

“I love playing here for sure,” he said. “I think the courts really suit my game, especially being a lefty.

Jack Draper was not troubled during a routine three-set match (Seth Wenig/AP)

“I think definitely off the serve it takes the ball with the slice. If someone hits a slice serve, it really moves off the court, so that’s definitely something that I’ve always found.

“I think it helps, my leftiness (sic). I can use my skills, but also my power as well. I can hit through players as well.

“I’ve always felt really comfortable here, and obviously it’s nice to play with lots of energy from the crowd and all these types of things. I always love coming here.”