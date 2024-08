No sprint double for Noah Lyles as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo takes 200m gold

Noah Lyles collected bronze but came up short of completing his desired Olympic sprint double after Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo claimed 200 meters gold in Paris.

The American world champion at the distance was hoping become the first man since Usain Bolt at the Rio 2016 Games to secure both the 100 metres and 200 metres titles.

He had managed to bounce back to win 100 metres gold in Paris, but this time could not compensate for what was again the slowest reaction time of the pack.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo celebrates winning the men’s 200 metres final (Martin Rickett/PA).

Tebogo crossed in 19.46 for his first Olympic title and the United States’ Kenny Bednarek snapped up silver.