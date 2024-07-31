Steve McClaren confirmed as new Jamaica manager

Steve McClaren has been appointed Jamaica head coach on a two-year contract.

The 63-year-old leaves his role as assistant boss at Manchester United having returned to Old Trafford in 2022 to form part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom team after previously working with the Dutchman during his time coaching FC Twente.

Former England boss McClaren’s last managerial role was at QPR five years ago.

The Reggae Boyz had been without a manager since Heimir Hallgrimsson left earlier this month after a disappointing Copa America. The Icelandic coach has since taken charge of the Republic of Ireland.

The Jamaica Football Federation had been assessing candidates in recent weeks and a two-year deal, taking in the 2026 World Cup hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, was agreed with McClaren.

Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation, said: “We are truly elated to announce the appointment of Mr McClaren as head coach of the Reggae Boyz.

“We are confident we made the right decision and we are looking forward to him guiding our nation towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

McClaren added: “I am extremely proud and excited to take up the position of head coach for the Jamaica men’s national team. I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career.

“Prior to returning to Manchester United for a second spell, I spent time at FIFA as a technical advisor on their Global Eco Analysis project. Jamaica was one of the teams I worked with and I quickly came to realise the potential the country possessed.”