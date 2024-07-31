Olympic triathlon greenlit after days of Seine water quality concerns

Olympic organisers have greenlit the men’s and women’s triathlons after River Seine water testing revealed lower levels of bacteria.

The men’s event was due to take place on Tuesday but was postponed over concerns about water quality.

A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon early on Wednesday confirmed the latest water quality tests had shown a drop in bacteria levels.

The statement said: “The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20am, have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place.”

World Triathlon posted a picture of the River Seine to social media with a brief message, telling followers: “We will swim”.

The race will take place at 10.45am on Wednesday local time, after the women’s race which is scheduled to take place at 8am.

Swimming training for the triathletes was cancelled on Sunday and Monday after water quality testing.

More than a billion euros was spent on cleaning up the river in preparation for the Games, but organisers knew heavy rain in the days before a competition could cause the levels of the harmful bacteria E. Coli to rise.

Britain’s Alex Yee is one of the favourites for gold in the men’s race while Beth Potter is the reigning women’s world champion.