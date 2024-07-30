Olympics athletes and fans struggle to stay cool as Paris temperatures soar

Athletes and fans struggled to stay cool in the heat as temperatures soared above 30 degrees in Paris on Tuesday.

The Met Office reported temperatures of up to 36 degrees in the French capital during day four of the Paris Olympics.

Temperatures soared in Paris on Tuesday as fans aimed to stay cool (Martin Rickett/A)

At the Eiffel Tower Stadium, electric fans were seen being carried into the venue to help spectators cool down.

The stadium hosts the beach volleyball event, which takes place outside with the Eiffel Tower as its backdrop.

Fans are carried into the Eiffel Tower Stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tennis spectators were helped with their battle to stay cool by water mist sprays at Roland-Garros and the heat rule was in place for players, which permits a 10-minute break before a deciding set in singles games.

Team GB’s Jack Draper was one of those in action, but lost to Taylor Fritz in the second-round, as he wilted in the heat after a good start.

Advice on the official Paris 2024 website reminded spectators to drink water regularly, protect themselves from the sun with a hat and sun cream as well as spending time in a cool place.

Jack Draper cools himself with a bag of ice during his singles defeat at Roland Garros (Martin Rickett/PA)

The warm weather comes only days after Paris was blighted by heavy rain.

The opening ceremony on Friday was affected by heavy rainfall and the adverse conditions continued into Saturday, which saw some events postponed and delayed.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, IOC spokeperson Mark Adams was asked about changing weather conditions around the world and admitted it is something to be aware of.

Fans were sprayed with mists of water at Roland-Garros (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “In Tokyo, as you know, where heat conditions I think are fair to say are worse, where humidity is the real issue or worse, we actually look a lot of decisions.

“We moved the schedule for rugby if I remember rightly, and also we actually moved the timing of the start of the marathon, and we moved into the north island, Hokkaido.

“So yes, we have to live in the world – as they say in sport – you have to play what you have in front of you, and when you have growing issues you have to deal with them.

“I don’t think it’s a challenge to (the viability of) Olympic sport or any sport, but you just have to be aware of the changing climate and the changing world we live in.”