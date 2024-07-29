Olympics day three: Tom Daley, Tom Pidcock and eventers lead GB medals hunt

Tom Daley will look to lead the way as Great Britain resume their medal hunt on day three of the Paris Olympic Games on Monday.

There are medal opportunities on offer in the pool, starting with divers Daley and Noah Williams in the synchronised 10 metres platform.

Duncan Scott and Matt Richards are in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final, while Tom Pidcock sets out to defend his cross-country mountain biking title and Team GB eventers are chasing team and individual medals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is in store on day three.

Can GB make a splash in the pool?

Tom Daley (left) and Noah Williams are in action (John Walton/PA)

Daley ended his 13-year wait for Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 with Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform. Now he is attempting to do it again, this time alongside new partner Williams.

Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott has a central lane in the men’s 200m freestyle, where he is joined by Team GB team-mate Matt Richards.

Freya Colbert and Katie Shanahan will also be competing in the 400m freestyle, which kicks off with the heats on Monday morning.

Jumping for gold in dressage

Eventers Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen are on course for a medal going into the final day of competition.

They maintained an early lead on day two, registering a record low score for the dressage phase on Saturday – with Collett’s Olympic record individual tally putting her in gold medal position.

While she jumped clear over the cross country course at the Chateau de Versailles on Sunday, she finished marginally over the allotted time and incurred 0.8 penalties.

GB lead the team standings after totalling 82.5 penalties and France sit second with 87.2, while Japan are third on 93.8.

Pidock’s title defence begins

Pidcock’s title defence takes place on Monday (PA Wire)

Pidcock will aim to defend his Olympic crown in the men’s cross-country mountain biking. The 24-year-old also won World Championship gold last year and is confident he has recovered well from a recent bout of Covid-19 which forced him to pull out of the Tour de France on the morning of stage 14.

Speaking on Friday, Pidcock said: “I’m fine. I was six days positive… I was quite sick to be honest and after the stages it was making it worse so it was a decision that it was better that I stopped.

“I’m in a good place. I’m happy with where I am, I’ve recovered well. I think I can be pretty content with how my recovery went.”

Three-Peat falls short

Adam Peaty’s 100m breaststroke reign came to a close on Sunday night after he took silver in the final.

It meant the 29-year-old was unable to join the great Michael Phelps in the record books after suffering his first individual defeat in an Olympics final in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke.

The swimmer secured gold in the last two Olympic finals, but was unable to defend his title after being pipped by Italian Nicolo Martinenghi, who claimed a stunning upset victory from lane seven.

Woods’ redemption

Kimberley Woods claimed kayak bronze (David Davies/PA)

Kimberley Woods claimed her first Olympic medal with kayak bronze at the The Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The 28-year-old qualified for the final in third position from the afternoon’s semi-finals and was in a silver medal position behind Australian world champion Jess Fox after clocking 98.94 with the fastest two semi-finalists to go.

After Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska slipped into second, Woods was left with an agonising wait to see if Tokyo 2020 defending Olympic champion Ricarda Funk would slip up, which she did at the bottom of the course.

It was redemption for Woods, who three years ago at her first Games in Tokyo finished last in the K1 final after receiving 56 penalties.

Picture of the day

Fans walked through a mist of water near the Eiffel Tower (John Walton/PA)

Tweet of the Day

Who won Team GB medals on day two of the Paris Olympics?

Paris 2024 Olympics medal table, at the end of day two (PA Graphic)

Silver

Adam Peaty – swimming, men’s 100m breaststroke

Bronze

Kimberley Woods – canoe slalom, women’s kayak single