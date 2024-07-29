LA resident Tom Daley not ruling out ‘home’ 2028 Olympics after silver success

Tom Daley hinted the lure of a home LA Games could persuade him to compete in 2028 after he and partner Noah Williams celebrated silver medal success in the men’s 10m platform event.

The pair were joint-second with Canada in the opening rounds and a strong third dive saw them take a 4.8 point lead over the Canadian duo Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray.

Daley and Williams continued to maintain second place throughout the competition and finished with 463.44 points overall, 26.91 points behind gold medallists China, while Canada took bronze.

The pair continued a successful spell in the pool for the Team GB diving squad after Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper took bronze on Saturday in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard event.

Daley is now a five-time Olympic medallist having competed at five Games since making his bow at Beijing 2008, but did not reveal if he would compete at the next edition in Los Angeles, which is where he currently lives.

He said: “I don’t know yet because I went from being the youngest on the team in 2008 to now oldest diver on the team.

“I want to enjoy this moment and make decisions about the future of diving, for me, later on.

Daley has hinted he might return in LA in 2028 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I live in LA now so it could be a chance to have a second home Games, but for now I just want to enjoy this moment and see how things pan out.”

After ending his long wait for Olympic gold in the 10m synchronised event in Tokyo 2020, Daley was back defending his title on Monday after being convinced by his son, Robbie, to return to the sport.

He returned to training last year with the aim of reaching Paris and was watched by his husband, American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Daley and their two children.

“I’m so proud to have been able to decide to come back,” Daley said.

“Fifteen months ago I was sitting on the sofa doing nothing and today, being able to get back into some kind of competition shape, it’s something I feel very proud to have been able to do.

Team GB finished second behind China, with Canada taking bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I think most of that is being able to set an example to my kids that if you have a dream and work really hard, it doesn’t mean you’re always going to be able to achieve exactly what you want to.

“For me this year it was having that sense of perspective being able to balance being with my family and being able to train.”

Nothing could separate Great Britain and Canada in the first two rounds, with both teams tied on 105.00, but Daley and Williams edged ahead on the third dive.

They extended the gap with a high score of 93.96 in the following round with a back three-and-a-half somersault.

Daley and Williams were consistent throughout the event (Mike Egerton/PA)

Daley and Williams secured their silver in the final round, scoring 93.24 on their hardest dive of the competition, a forward four-and-a-half somersault.

Silver completes the collection for Daley, who has three bronzes and one gold, and is a first Olympic medal for Williams, who felt his own performance improved at the event.

“I really enjoyed the competition today,” Williams added.

“Tom dove amazingly, I think the fact he dove like that and China were good as well just helped me elevate how I normally dive to how I did today.”