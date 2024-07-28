Crowd boos convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde at beach volleyball

Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, a convicted child rapist, was greeted by some boos on his Olympic debut in Paris.

Van de Velde, 29, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 after admitting three counts of rape against a 12-year-old British girl.

He served just 12 months of his sentence and some fans at the Olympic competition in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower voiced their disapproval.

Steven van de Velde at the start of his match against Italy (David Davies, PA)

There was a mixed response for Van de Velde with cheers as well as boos greeting his arrival alongside teammate Matthew Immers for their match against Italian pair Alex Ranghieri and Adrian Carambula.

Unlike his fellow competitors, there were no cheers when Van de Velde was introduced to the crowd with some boos again clearly audible.