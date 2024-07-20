England’s Chris Woakes hungry for more after three-wicket haul on day three

Chris Woakes is ready to lead England’s victory push in the second Test against the West Indies after getting his feet under the table as the new leader of the attack.

Woakes inherited the position of England’s senior seamer at Trent Bridge following James Anderson’s retirement, leaving him with big shoes to fill on the occasion of his 50th cap.

After a peripheral performance in Anderson’s swansong at Lord’s and a slow start in Nottingham, he stepped forward on day three with three wickets in a lengthy opening spell that offered a handy reminder of his skills.

One by one he sized up and sent back Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales, moving the ball through the air and off the pitch on a track that had started to give a little back.

A frustrating last-wicket stand of 71 between Josh Da Silva and Shamar Joseph meant the West Indies still managed a 41-run lead but the tables had been well and truly turned by the close.

Half-centuries from Ben Duckett (76), Ollie Pope (51) and Harry Brook (71no) left England 207 ahead on 248 for three, meaning there is already plenty for the bowling attack to play with in the fourth innings with power to add.

And figures of four for 84 left Woakes hungry for more.

England’s Mark Wood (left) and Chris Woakes during day three (Nigel French/PA)

“It felt great to get a few wickets in the column after a hard day of toil yesterday,” he said.

“Any time you pick up wickets in the first innings it gives you a bit of confidence moving into the second. As a bowler you try to take the wickets column out of it and just focus on delivering your skills regardless but you’re ultimately judged on your wickets so it felt good to get some poles.

“I’ve always been a bowler who’s been a better bowler for a gallop, so to speak, and I do like to have some overs under my belt. It gives me a bit more confidence and rhythm as a bowler and I feel better this week than I did at Lord’s.

“I haven’t got Jimmy or Stuart Broad at the other end any more but I haven’t felt more pressure because of that. I try to stay in the moment and at this stage of my career, playing my 50th Test, I’ve got enough experience behind me to know what works for me.”

Ben Duckett celebrates reaching 50 runs (Nigel French/PA)

The task in front of Woakes has already been made easier by the work of the top order, not least Duckett who set the tone with his second spirited innings in the three days.

The left-hander has been on tenterhooks as he prepares to become a father for the first time but he has not allowed the prospect to take anything away from his on-field performance, scoring a game-shaping total of 147 runs in 151 balls across two innings.

“I’m sure it’s firmly on his mind, I know having been there as a father myself,” said Woakes.

“He’s got a lot on his mind at the minute but for him to play the way he has this week has been great. I’m sure he’d have loved a hundred on his home ground but this is a very important moment in his life which he’ll remember forever and he’s played fantastically well.”