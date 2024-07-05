Arne Slot: ‘Big shoes to fill’ as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits he has “big shoes to fill” succeeding Jurgen Klopp but believes winning matches would be the best way to start.

Slot has the unenviable task of following nine seasons of success under the likeable German, who won a first Premier League title in 30 years and reached three Champions League finals, winning one.

Klopp’s affinity with supporters was also a major factor during his reign and Slot said that was something he would have to develop, although success on the pitch would help.

“They are big shoes to fill but you can look at it as inheriting a squad and a team which has a winning culture,” he said at his first press conference.

“One of the reasons to come here – and there are always more reasons for this – but I do feel we have a real good squad, and as a manager you want to work at a club with good players with an opportunity to win something.

“The past has shown there is a possibility to win some trophies. I like to work with players and like to develop them but I like to win as well, and at this club there is an opportunity to win.

Jurgen Klopp was a popular figure at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It always helps to get to know the city but I think, as a manager, it helps even more if you win most of your games.

“If we do that in the best possible way it will probably give me some time as well, and if I have time then I can get to know the city a bit better.

“But it all starts with improving the team and winning as many games as we can.”