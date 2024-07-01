Wimbledon day one: Sabalenka pulls out as Raducanu, Alcaraz and Sinner all win

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner claimed routine day one wins at Wimbledon, but the bottom half of the women’s draw was blown wide open with a string of withdrawals led by third seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova were all forced to pull out due to injury or illness, which was followed by impressive victories for Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu was one of three British female winners alongside Lily Miyazaki and Sonay Kartal to whet the appetite for an action-packed day two where 12 home hopes are set to be in action – if Andy Murray decides to compete in the singles.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

David Beckham (left) and Sir David Attenborough (right) were in attendance on day one of the 2024 Championships at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Tale of the lucky loser

Erika Andreeva missed out on a place in the Wimbledon main draw on Thursday when she lost in the final round of qualifying, but received a reprieve at the last-minute when Sabalenka pulled out on Monday afternoon.

Hours later and Andreeva had booked a spot in round two with a 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-3 win over Emina Bektas on her debut at the All England Club.

With younger sister Mirra Andreeva going out later on Monday, world number 101 Erika Andreeva has gone from failing to qualify for this year’s Championships to being the last one standing among the talented siblings.