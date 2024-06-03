Kylian Mbappe signs five-year deal with Real Madrid
The France striker will officially join the 15-time European champions on July 1.
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe on a five-year deal.
The France striker will officially join the 15-time European champions on July 1, the day after his contract with Paris St Germain expires.
Mbappe, 25, announced earlier this year he would leave PSG this summer.
A statement from the Spanish club read: “Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement for him to be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”