Kylian Mbappe signs five-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe on a five-year deal.

The France striker will officially join the 15-time European champions on July 1, the day after his contract with Paris St Germain expires.

Mbappe, 25, announced earlier this year he would leave PSG this summer.

A statement from the Spanish club read: “Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement for him to be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”